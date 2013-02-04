Meet Milan Pique Mebarak! New parents Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Pique are sharing the first picture of their 2-week-old son with fans via their UNICEF website. The charity is accepting donations of $5-$110 in celebration of Milan's birth.

"We hope that, in his name, other less privileged children in the world can have their basic needs covered through gifts and donations," the stars say in a statement. "Thank you for sharing this unforgettable moment with us."

PHOTOS: Shakira's sexy abs

Pique, 26, shared the first glimpse of their baby boy via WhoSay on Jan. 23. The image didn't feature a full-length picture of their newborn, but it did show Milan wearing customized Nike sneakers.

VIDEO: What Shakira thinks of Taylor Swift

This is the first child for Shakira and Pique, who welcomed Milan in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 22. The couple chose the name Milan because it "means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification," they explained in a statement.

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

The Voice mentor, 35, and her Spanish soccer star beau have been dating since March 2011; Shakira announced her pregnancy via Facebook in September 2012. Shortly before Milan's birth, the pair threw a virtual baby shower via their UNICEF site; the gifts went to charity.

Before meeting Pique, Colombian-born Shakira dated Antonio de la Rua for more than a decade.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shakira and Gerard Pique Share First Picture of Son Milan