NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Shakira says her hips don't lie but her ex-boyfriend does.

The singer and judge on "The Voice" is asking a New York judge to throw out a $250 million lawsuit filed by her ex, Antonio de La Rua.

De la Rua is the son of former Argentine President Fernando de la Rua. He dated Shakira for more than a decade before they split in 2011.

De la Rua has been waging an international war against his ex, saying he shaped the "Shakira brand."

The Daily News reports that Shakira said in court papers filed in Manhattan that she does not owe her success to de la Rua.

She says he was just one of her numerous advisers.