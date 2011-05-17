BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- The Colombian singer Shakira says she signed six guitars at the request of concert organizers in Venezuela, and that one instrument was later sent to President Hugo Chavez.

The artist's press office says it hopes "acts like this contribute to continue uniting the citizens" of Colombia and Venezuela.

Tuesday's statement says Shakira "signed 6 guitars at the request of the event's organizers" in March. It says it learned just this week that one of them was sent to the Chavez's office.

Chavez had thanked Shakira for the red guitar.

Information Minister Andres Izarra said Sunday that "the people who organized her concert sent it."