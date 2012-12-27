Hardy har.

On Thursday Dec. 27, Shakira fans worldwide were surprised, to say the least, when the singer's boyfriend, Barcelona FC soccer star Gerard Pique, announced that their baby boy had arrived.

"Our son has been born! We are very happy! Thanks to all for your messages," Pique wrote in a tweet (in Spanish) to his 4.7 million followers. The couple announced that the "Tortura" singer, 35, was pregnant with her first child in September, later confirming that the baby-to-be was a boy. Still, most fans had assumed the little boy's arrival was still a couple months away.

And, it turns out, it is indeed."It has a name! His name is Innocent!" Pique tweeted early Friday. "Happy Dia de los Inocentes to all!" "Dia de los Innocentes," is an April Fool's Day-like holiday celebrated in Spain and Mexico.

Shakira, at least, is really savoring her pregnancy."I could have another nine months like this," she recently wrote alongside one pic of herself with Pique.

"Shakira is really looking forward to being a mother," a source close to the new Voice mentor recently told Us Weekly. "They definitely want more than one together."

