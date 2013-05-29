Forget cuddles and kisses -- Shakira says there's one surprising thing she loves about motherhood: Breastfeeding! Talking to Us Weekly after the May 28 episode of the The Voice, the 36-year-old "Beautiful Liar" singer opened up how much she adores the special bonding time with her 4-month-old son, Milan.

"Breastfeeding has been one of the best experiences of my life," she said. "I love it! I can’t stop!" Laughing, she added, "I think I’m going to breastfeed him until he goes to college! I’m hooked!"

The first-time mom also credits breastfeeding for helping her drop the baby weight faster. "I think that it helps a lot," she said, noting that she's not at her goal weight just yet. "I haven't weighed myself … I think I'm close but I can't sing victory yet!"

For now, The Voice mentor says that she's just embracing the little moments with Milan.

"I thought I was going to be super-controlling because I am like that with my songs, my career and everything I do professionally -- I like to be in charge. But with him, I’m so relaxed," she shared. "It’s so surprising because everybody thought I was going to be one of those hysterical mothers, like smothering mothers, and I feel that I’m not as nervous. I’m relaxed."

When she's not on active mom duty, the singer said she's hard at work on her next album.

"I’ve recorded some stuff, but I’m halfway there," she said. "I don’t know exactly what I’ve got because I make so many songs and some of them might make it and some of them won’t. I’m just searching and writing about pretty much anything that comes to my mind and just letting myself be, without putting too much limits."

Will there be a song for Milan, who Shakira shares with boyfriend, soccer hunk Gerard Pique.

"I did write a song for him the day I was going to deliver him," she explains, "But it’s just for us!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shakira: I'm Going to Breastfeed Milan Until "He Goes to College!"