She may be a she wolf, but even Shakira can be fooled by the cute whiskered mug on a sea lion.

The singer took to her Facebook page Sunday to detail how she was charged by a wild sea lion while on a nature tour in Cape Town, South Africa, earlier in the day. The little guy was startled when the 35-year-old star tried to get a closer look and take a photo.

"Suddenly, one of them jumped out of the water so fast and impetuously that it got about one foot away from me, looked me in the eye, roared in fury and tried to bite me," she wrote. "I was paralyzed by fear and couldn't move, I just kept eye contact with it while my brother 'Super Tony' jumped over me and literally saved my life, taking me away from the beast."

The Colombian beauty and her brother managed to get away with only some scrapes from the rocks.

"I believe what happened is that it confused the shiny reflection of the BlackBerry I was taking these pics with, with some sort of fish. It probably thought I was teasing it with food and then taking it away from it," Shakira wrote.

But as it turns out, one sea lion isn't going to prevent the star from enjoying the rest of her vacation.

"Today with the penguins! Definitely friendlier!" the star posted later that day with a pic of her sitting amonga few of her new winged friends.

