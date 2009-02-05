Last October, international pop star Shakira wrote an article in Newsweek about her experience of growing up poor in Colombia, saying that she had once promised to help children like herself one day, should she ever have the opportunity.

Well, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has made good on her word. Yesterday, on her 32nd birthday, Shakira opened a new school and community center in Barranquilla, Colombia. Her Barefoot Foundation School is actually the fifth and largest school that Shakira has opened, and it will benefit over 1,500 students and 8,400 young people and their families in the region. Colombia currently faces four decades of internal strife that has displaced more than 2.6 million people, 45% of which are children.

Everybody loves a story about a hometown girl who gives back, and Shakira really went above and beyond in this case. Her school system was largely been built with her own funds, and she calls the endeavor "a dream come true."

Happy Birthday, Shakes!