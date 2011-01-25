Sexy singer Shakira is celebrating after scoring 1 billion views on YouTube.com.

Shakira hit the milestone on Tuesday and thanked her online fans for their support.

She says, "Thank you all for this magnificent news. A billion views!! Incredible! I'm celebrating!! I&'m really happy to hear the news. One billion views around the world is an unthinkable number and more than I could ever have dreamed of."

Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber have also landed 1 billion views on the site.

