Mother-son shopping trip! Shakira took her 4-month-old baby boy, Milan, on a shopping spree in West Hollywood on May 25.

The 36-year-old singer cradled her son (with soccer hunk boyfriend Gerard Pique) in her arms while carrying him around Bel Bambini, a baby boutique. The Voice mentor showed off her slim post-baby body by wearing tight skinny jeans and a striped blouse.

A source tells Us Weekly that Shakira shopped around the organic section of the store, and checked out some adorable hooded towels. The insider also tells Us that the new mom had her eye on a Baby Bjorn, and tested it out on Milan in the store.

When her little boy started to cry, Shakira sang him a Spanish lullaby. "It was so sweet!" the eyewitness says.

Before leaving the shop, Shakira, who mostly spoke to her son in Spanish, changed Milan into a new outfit of Versace shorts and Trumpette socks.

Shakira, who welcomed Milan in January, recently opened up to Us about how much she loves nursing her son.

"Breastfeeding has been one of the best experiences of my life," she said. "I love it! I can't stop! I think I'm going to breastfeed him until he goes to college!" she joked. "I'm hooked!"

She's also surprised by how calm she is as a new mom.

"I thought I was going to be super-controlling because I am like that with my songs, my career and everything I do professionally -- I like to be in charge. But with him, I'm so relaxed," she shared. "It's so surprising because everybody thought I was going to be one of those hysterical mothers, like smothering mothers, and I feel that I'm not as nervous. I'm relaxed."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shakira Shops for Baby Clothes With Son Milan