MADRID (AP) — Shakira is sharing the first public photograph of her recently born baby, with father Gerard Pique planting a kiss on his infant son's cheek.

The 36-year-old Colombian singer announced Monday on Twitter that the photo of "my two angels" could be seen on the website of UNICEF. She has urged people to donate to a baby shower on behalf of needy children helped by the U.N. children's agency.

The photo shows Milan, who was born Jan. 22 in Barcelona, apparently sleeping in the arms of his father. The 25-year-old Pique is an FC Barcelona soccer star.

Milan is the couple's first child.

Shakira has previously asked fans to make donations to UNICEF, helping to provide polio vaccinations and other aid. She works as a goodwill ambassador for the organization.