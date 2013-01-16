Shakira won't be keeping any gifts for herself at her baby shower -- she'll be giving them to others. The pregnant singer and her soccer-star boyfriend Gerard Pique are working with UNICEF to a host a virtual baby shower in order to help others.

"To celebrate the arrival of our first child, we hope that, in his name, other less privileged children in the world can have their basic needs covered through gifts and donations," says the shower invitation from Shakira, 35, and Pique, 25. As part of the promotion for their cause, Shakira posed with her bare baby bump and Pique in a stunning photo shoot. "Thank you for sharing this unforgettable moment with us."

Fans can join the couple's online baby shower by visiting their virtual living room. They can then purchase an "Inspired Gift," which are life-saving items distributed to children in need. The Voice mentor's fans can buy a $5 mosquito net, $10 polio vaccine, $37 baby-weighing scale or $110 Therapeutic Food that helps malnourished children.

After purchasing a gift, donors will receive a personal thank you message from Shakira and Pique.

"Every expectant parent around the world shares all the same hopes and dreams for their children that we do," Shakira, who is expecting a baby boy, says. "Yet many don’t share the same opportunities. Together we know we can change that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shakira Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in New Picture, Hosts Virtual Baby Shower for Unborn Son