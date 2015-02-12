Shakira may have given birth less than two weeks ago, but you'd never know it by the look of her. The hip-shaking singer showed off her amazing post-baby bod when she lunched in Barcelona on Thursday.

RELATED: Shakira's cutest family moments

The 38-year-old mother of two dined at a Japanese restaurant with her father, mother and brother, Tonino.

RELATED: Hottest moms in Hollywood

The "She Wolf" singer highlighted her fit form in a red t-shirt, suede and fur jacket, skinny black jeans and suede ankle boots. The petite songstress hid her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

Shakira and her partner, soccer stud Gerard Pique, have been together since meeting at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The duo, who had son Milan in 2013, welcomed their second child, son Sasha, on Jan. 29.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after babies