JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- World Cup organizers promise a high-tech closing ceremony featuring pop star Shakira, compared to the more traditionally African ceremony which opened the tournament.

Organizing committee spokesman Jermaine Craig says Sunday's show at Soccer City will be "more youthful and a bit more technologically advanced" than the June 11 opening ceremony.

Craig says the nighttime event has "nice lighting effects and special effects planned."

The closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. local time, two hours before the final match kicks off.

Colombian star Shakira will perform the official tournament anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." Shakira also performed the song at a June 10 World Cup concert in Soweto.