You know her hips don't lie!

Shakira may be celebrating her 35th birthday today, but it's no secret that the singer's toned abdominals channel those of teenager.

The Colombian beauty may be most famous for her 2007 single "Hips Don't Lie" here in the U.S., but worldwide, she's an international household name.

Before hitting the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France on Saturday, Shakira was presented with the prestigious French culture medal by the country's minister of culture, Frederic Mitterand in a formal ceremony.

"I am so humbled to receive this honor in a country like France that has shared an important cultural legacy with the rest of the world," the star said of the honor that recognizes a solid and notable contribution to the world of fine arts.

