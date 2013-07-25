Shakira unveils slim bikini body six months after giving birth to Milan

Us Weekly

She's got "The Voice" and the body!

Six months after giving birth to her son, Milan, Shakira showed off her perfect physique in Hawaii on July 21. Wearing a ruffled pink bikini and a sheer sarong, the "Addicted to You" singer was joined by her boyfriend and baby daddy, soccer player Gerard Pique.

Shakira continued to show off her slim post-baby body when she donned a similarly sexy pink bikini three days later. The Colombian singer, 36, and her Spanish beau, 26, were photographed kissing in the Pacific Ocean and walking hand in hand along the shore. Their son was not spotted at the beach, though the happy family was photographed having lunch at a Mexican grill and cantina on July 21.

At one point during their romantic getaway, Shakira and Pique took a break from tanning to go fishing on an outrigger canoe.

In the July issue of ELLE, Shakira opens up about her romance with Pique, whom she began dating in 2011. "He has his own world and that's actually one of the healthiest things about the relationship," she revealed. "I know that he's the one person who is with me not because of any interest other than the love that unites us. There's nothing I can offer him beyond my womanhood -- does that word exist in English?"

Regarding motherhood, Shakira tells the magazine, "Some people put it like it's very idyllic, some people put it like it's a torturing experience, but it's not quite one thing or the other. It's like life -- it comes with everything."

She adds, "I'm still trying to figure it out. And I have a feeling I will try to do the same for the rest of my life."

