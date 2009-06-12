One year after her split from her husband, Shania Twain says she's "managing very well, in fact.

"I'm enjoying my child, friends and family like I haven't in years, and it's great..." continues Twain in a letter to her fan club on her Web site .

"I've been experiencing and seeing new things every day, living life with a different and more optimistic attitude," the singer goes on.

Twain and Robert "Mutt" Lange separated in May 2008 following news of his affair with Marie-Anne Thiebaud, Twain's longtime friend and secretary.

At the time, Twain said: "I need some time to heal this broken heart, but make no mistake: I will be back and hopefully stronger than ever."

The country singer went on to dazzle at the Country Music Awards last November -- and debut her relationship with Thiebaud's ex husband, Patrick.

In her new letter to fans, Twain says she doesn't need to rehash the pain of her breakup.

"The personal issues that took place just over a year ago have been well documented, and there's no need to go into more detail here," she writes. "Since then, I've been inspired by my pain to write and use writing as a therapy through the suffering. I truly wouldn't wish this on anybody as a means to get inspired, but it's been a productive period with so much emotion trying to find it's way out."

She's focused on songwriting and raising her 7-year-old son with Lange, Eja D'Angelo, in Switzerland.

"As many things as there have been to write about through this difficult time in my life, healing is serious business and has taken a lot of the wind out of my sails, slowing me down at times," she writes. "As you know, I am a mom and all my energy goes to making sure my little man is healthy and happy in every way. This is a full time job, as any parent understands, but especially difficult when you are battling your own personal crisis at the same time while trying to spare your child of being affected by your own suffering.

"During this intense period, I was managing to hide my devastation from Eja and cried only when I was alone," she confesses.

"One time when I was having a weak moment listening to some sad music and sobbing and slobbering over my computers keyboard, Eja walked up behind me and asked me why I was crying," she goes on. "He wasn't sad at first -- just totally surprised to see his mom crying (he is seven and never saw me cry before), and didn't know what to make of it.

"I was quick on my feet to answer him though and told Eja that music was very powerful and can make people quite emotional," Twain continues. "It can make you want to dance, feel angry, happy or sad and that this song was sad and made me cry. He accepted this, hugged me and went back to what he was doing. Phew, that was tough!"

Life has returned to normal.

"Each morning I put my son on the school bus, feed our two dogs Sony and Dolly, drink my orange juice and sit down at the computer to write," she says.

Her songs "often come out in the form of poetry, diary notes or e-mails to friends," she says. "I often go back to my e-mails for song ideas. When I write in letter form, I don't hold back."

But she's also taken a few chances.

"I've jumped out of an airplane at 10,000 feet, I'm riding Spanish and Arabian horses, traveling to exotic places, I've been deep sea diving for the first time!" she writes. "I pull the odd all-nighter, read more books, listen to Eja's favourite music with him, LOUD (ironically his favourite band is ACDC) and basically I'm enjoying life."

Twain is grateful to her fans.

"The many blogs and e-mails have warmed my heart, strengthened my confidence, given me courage, and have often even made me laugh out loud in a good way! I know I am not alone and realize through your support that you are all [rooting] for Eja and I, and our well-being."

"Time has a way of making everything right, and it is my hope that good music will eventually come out of it," she says, explaining the delay in putting out her next album. "I say 'good music' since I don't want to just throw anything at you, just for the sake of hurrying up to get it out."

Twain signs off: "Till next time, my friends. Be well, and peace and happiness to all of you. Love, Shania."

