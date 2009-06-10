Carrie Prejean didn't get to keep her crown for very long!

After Miss USA pageant owner Donald Trump announced last month that the 21-year-old model could keep her Miss California crown, she has been fired for breach of contract.

One person happy with the news is former pageant director Shanna Moakler, who resigned from her post when Prejean was allowed to remain Miss California in May.

"First and foremost, my faith has been restored in the Miss Universe Organization and with Donald Trump," she tells Usmagazine.com exclusively. "I believed eventually what I intimately knew would come to fruition."

Pageant director Keith Lewis announced that Prejean will be replaced by runner-up Miss Malibu Tami Farrell, effective immediately.

"I told Carrie she needed to get back to work and honor her contract with the Miss California Organization and I gave her the opportunity to do so," Trump said in a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com . "Unfortunately it just doesnt look like it is going to happen, and I offered Keith [Lewis] my full support in making this decision."

Despite being a target of controversy -- she denounced gay marriage at the April 19 Miss USA pageant and appeared in semi-nude photos that were leaked online -- since losing the Miss USA competition, pageant executives claim the decision is only based on Prejean's absence at multiple appearances.

"This was a business decision, based solely on contract violations," one of the producers of the Miss California USA pageant, K2 Productions, said in the documents obtained by FOX News. "After our press conference in New York, we had hoped we would be able to forge a better working relationship. However, since that time it has become abundantly clear that Carrie has no desire to fulfill her obligations under our contract and work together."

While Farrell begins assuming the responsibilities of Miss California, Miss USA Kristen Dalton and Miss Universe Dayana Mendoza will fulfill appearance requests declined by Prejean.

