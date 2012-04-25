Concerned pet parent Shanna Moakler is on high-flying pup alert.

The former Playboy Playmate and season 3 "Dancing with the Stars" contestant is mourning her missing dog, which was snatched by a flying predator Monday.

"An eagle attacked my 2 chi's today, my girl pup is at the vet, my boy is missing, between my cat and my pups, I'm about to f------ kill things," she posted to her official Twitter page.

Later that day, Moakler opened up to HollyScoop.com about the unfortunate event.

"I live in a neighborhood where coyotes and hawks are prevalent," she tells the site. "We took the dogs outside to go to the bathroom and they were attacked by a hawk. My one puppy may have lost an eye, we won't know for a couple weeks and the bird flew off with my other puppy. It was like out of a movie."

On Tuesday, the star thanked her Twitter followers for their support over her loss.

"Thanks for all the kind words and prayers, means a lot. Hanging w/ my Diamond getting her healed. Appreciate all the love and support. Xoxo," the star tweeted.

In addition to her four-legged friends, Moakler, 37, is also mom to Atiana Cecilia de la Hoya, 12 (her daughter with her ex-partner boxer Oscar de la Hoya) and Landon Asher Barker, 9, and Alabama Luella Barker, 6 (her two children with her ex-husband Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker).

