Actress Shannen Doherty is set to marry for the third time, and this time the big event will be televised.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star recently became engaged to celebrity photographer Kurt Iswarienko, and the pair have signed off on a deal to chronicle the weeks leading up to the big day and the ceremony itself as part of a reality TV show on WEtv.

Studio executive John Miller tells Entertainment Weekly, "She's insanely compelling. People will see a side of Shannen they never expected to see ... unfiltered, honest and vulnerable."

The as-yet-untitled reality series will premiere in January.

Doherty previously exchanged vows with Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon. Both unions lasted less than a year. The actress's marriage to Salomon was annulled in May 2003.

