Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller has something new to flip over -- a baby girl! The 36-year-old gold medalist and her husband, John Falconetti, welcomed their second child, daughter Sterling Diane Falconetti, on Tuesday, June 25, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"Shannon and John are thrilled to welcome Sterling into the world," the rep says of the happy family. "Mom and baby are healthy and doing well."

Sterling, born at 11:49 a.m., joins older brother Rocco, 3, whom the couple had in 2009. Fifteen months after their son's birth, Miller was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which required surgery to remove her left ovary and the cancerous cyst. That was followed by nine weeks of chemotherapy.

"Instead of calling my parents to tell them they had another grandchild on the way, I was calling to tell them I may have cancer," she recalled in January 2013 of that time in her life. "Our baby plans were put on hold indefinitely."

Now cancer free, the Magnificent Seven gymnast -- who won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games -- is more grateful than ever for her family and their "miracle baby." "I've been blessed to have the opportunity to do some amazing things in my life," she said in a statement announcing her second pregnancy earlier this year, "but being a mom is second to none."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shannon Miller, Olympic Gymnast, Welcomes Baby Girl Sterling Diane With Husband John Falconetti