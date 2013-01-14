So much for a ceasefire. Despite claims from both sides that the world ought to be a more peaceful place, neither Mother Monster nor Mama Osbourne show any signs of calling a truce in their ongoing war of words.

On Monday, Jan. 14 -- two days after Lady Gaga took to Facebook to defend her open letter to Fashion Police co-host Kelly Osbourne -- Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne, fired back in a big way: on television, via her CBS show The Talk. Discussing her family's feud with the "Born This Way" singer during a segment with co-hosts Julie Chen, Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert, and Sheryl Underwood, Sharon called out Gaga for setting a bad example for her millions of fans.

"Don't let your fans be so hideously damaging, hurtful, violent...on your website," she admonished the pop star. "If you are a Mother Monster, monitor it. Why haven't you, as a responsible young woman, said, 'No violence on my website, no violence, no threats, no violence.'"

Sharon also took Gaga to task for not practicing what she preaches, noting that the singer has been known to incorporate firearms into her tour act. "Everything is guns, guns, guns," she said, citing an example in which the singer wears a bra outfitted with fake assault rifles. "This is not right, and she should be stopped."

"All I'm asking her to do is to stay true to her foundation, which she said [she created because] she wants the world to be a braver, kinder world," Sharon explained to her co-hosts.

It only takes "one young person that wants attention" to start trouble, she continued, alluding to the recent school shooting in Newtown, Conn. "One person that wants attention...over her not wanting to lean out to her Little Monsters to say, 'Hey guys, I love you, I understand you, [but] not everyone does. Please don't be violent on my site.'"

The talk-show host's on-air comments are just the latest chapter in what is shaping up to be a long and bitter battle between the Osbourne women and the 26-year-old "Alejandro" songwriter. The tussle started on Jan. 10, when Gaga posted an open letter to 28-year-old Kelly in which she took issue with comments the Fashion Police standout had made about Gaga's Little Monsters being terrible bullies. Sharon came to her daughter's defense a short time later with a scathing, public memo of her own -- and the feud was ignited.

"You know it would have been much more dignified of you to do this privately," Mama Osbourne said on her Facebook page. "I am calling you a bully because you have 32 million followers hanging on your every word and you are criticizing Kelly in your open letter. Are you so desperate that you needed to make this public?"

"I am an activist. Nobody takes adolescents seriously, I do," Gaga wrote in response. "My letter to Kelly Osbourne was open, because her statements on cyber-bullying were public & as a youth activist I'm compelled to be involved."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharon Osbourne Addresses Lady Gaga Feud on The Talk: "She Should Be Stopped"