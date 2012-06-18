Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne couldn't fight back her tears Monday on "The Talk."

The host could hardly get the words out speaking about her son Jack Osbourne's Sunday announcement that he has multiple sclerosis.

"Jack will actually be here on Wednesday to talk about his diagnosis, but he's great," Sharon, 59, said between sobs on the CBS show. "He's doing really, really good, and I want to thank everyone for all their texts and goodwill and love they send to us…"

Jack, 26, revealed Sunday that he has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. MS can cause problems with muscle control, vision, balance and thinking, but affects each patient differently. The former "Osbournes" star turned filmmaker just welcomed the birth of his first child, daughter Pearl, two months ago with his fiancee, Lisa Stelly.

After Sharon composed herself, she added, "Thank you to everyone for all their good wishes. It's been amazing -- but for Jack because I really believe that vibes of prayer help."

"And what I'm doing right now is not helping because I'm just feeling sorry for myself, and that is no good," she continued. "So we just have to think positively and get on with this show that we love."

Jack tweeted Sunday, "Thank you all so much for the kind and inspirational words. It means a lot. Adapt and overcome."

Other stars affected by the chronic disease include talk show host Montel Williams, actress Teri Garr and Michelle Obama's father, Fraser Robinson III.

"My father has multiple sclerosis and I never knew him to be able to walk," Obama shared on the "Late Show With David Letterman" in March. "But my dad worked so hard and he loved us so much. And I think from him, I learned absolute, complete unconditional love. The notion that kids don't need anything but to know that their parents adore them. I think that's the greatest gift they gave us: their constant support and stability. ... There wasn't anything my dad wouldn't do for us."

