It looks like there might be another judging panel shake-up in the reality TV competition world. Sharon Osbourne tweeted on Tuesday that she has plans to exit "America's Got Talent."

"My darling @HowardStern, money is not the reason I'm not returning to @nbcagt, it's because...," she vaguely tweeted. If Mrs. O meant that she's leaving the show, there is no word yet on whether she will complete the season that is already in progress and simply not return for the next season.

Piers Morgan and David Hasselhoff have also moved on after once serving as judges on the show. This is Howard Stern's first season. "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights on NBC.

