Nothing's gonna keep Jack Osbourne down!

Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears on The Talk Monday addressing her 26-year-old son's recently revealed battle with multiple sclerosis. But the America's Got Talent judge, 59, gave a happy update appearing on Conan Tuesday night.

"It's actually been a month and we kept it to ourselves for a month," she said. "He is actually doing amazing, he is so strong and positive."

"My son will conquer!"

Filmmaker Jack first announced the news on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which affects the brain and spinal chord; MS can cause problems with muscle control, vision, balance and thinking, but affects each patient differently.

"While I was waiting for the final results, I got really, really angry," Jack told Britain's HELLO! magazine.

"Then I got really sad for about two days, and after that I realized, being angry and upset is not going to do anything at this point - if anything it's only going to make it worse. 'Adapt and overcome' is my new motto."

Still, it wasn't easy. He and fiancee Lisa Stelly became first time parents in April when they welcomed daughter Pearl -- and, just weeks later, he learned of his scary diagnosis.

"The timing was so bad. I'd just had a baby, work was going great - I kept thinking, 'Why now?'."

Adds a family source: "He will do anything to live the best life possible."

