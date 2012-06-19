Entertainment Tonight.

Sharon Osbourne appeared on Conan Tuesday night, maintaining the same energy and positivity we've come to expect from The Talk co-host even in the face of her son Jack's recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

"My son will conquer," Sharon said emphatically when asked about her son's status.

Conan O'Brien passed along his well wishes to Jack, as a fan and friend of the family.

"It means so much," Sharon responded, thankful for the goodwill that the family has received following their Jack's public announcement.

Jack will appear on The Talk tomorrow to talk about his diagnosis.

