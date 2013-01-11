Don't make Mama Osbourne mad!

Sharon Osbourne is getting involved in her daughter's ongoing feud with Lady Gaga, and the result is nothing short of scathing.

The former America's Got Talent judge put the pop singer on blast Thursday, Jan. 10, in a well-crafted response to Gaga's open letter to Kelly Osbourne earlier that day.

"I am responding to your open letter to my daughter Kelly, and I am perplexed as to why you would go public with an open letter," she begins in a note posted on her Facebook page. "Regarding this current situation; Kelly didn't contact you, I was the one that contacted your manager today and the email is attached below for your reference."

"I reached out to him as Kelly's manager and mother to ask him if you could address your 'little monster' fans and stop them from writing libelous, slanderous and vile comments about my family, including death threats to Kelly," she continues, referring to the continuous stream of comments from Gaga’s fans, telling Kelly to "kill herself."

She adds, "Your open letter is hypocritical and full of contradictions."

Sharon, 60, then goes on to detail how Gaga's claims of trying to promote a "kinder and braver world" are nothing but "bullsh-t" because she herself is only using the situation as a way to seek attention.

"You know it would have been much more dignified of you to do this privately," she admonishes. "I am calling you a bully because you have 32 million followers hanging on your every word and you are criticizing Kelly in your open letter. Are you so desperate that you needed to make this public?"

The letter also criticizes Gaga's decision to wear fur and full-on slabs of meat as signs that the singer isn't necessarily practicing the "compassion" that she touts.

"When I see you wearing fur, and using it as a fashion statement, the fact that defenseless animals have been killed so you can get your picture in the press is abhorrent to me," Sharon writes. "Shouldn't you be teaching your 'little monster' fans to respect animals and life?"

The latest episode in the Gaga/Osbourne feud kicked off earlier in the day, when Gaga took to her website to pen an open letter to Kelly for comments the Fashion Police host made in a recent interview, alleging that "Gaga's fans are the worst" when it comes to bullying.

In it, she admonishes the 28-year-old reality star for choosing a "less compassionate path" and being part of a show that "breeds negativity."

"It used to make me truly sad when I would hear people talk about your weight when you were younger, as I was bullied too," Mother Monster wrote. "To see you blossoming into a beautiful slender woman who makes fun of others for a living is astounding. Why not help others?"

Kelly, for her part, has clearly washed her hands of the war of words.

"I hope you guys realize that I don't care about any of this bullsh-t!" she tweeted Thursday. "I know who I am I don't need anyone to tell me!... love to all xoxo."

