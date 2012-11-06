Just like another famous talk show host, Sharon Osbourne is focusing on living her best life.

Shortly after revealing that she had recently undergone a double mastectomy -- a decision she made after learning she possesses the gene for breast cancer -- The Talk's panelist says she's also swearing off plastic surgery.

"No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight," Osbourne explained on her show Monday, Nov. 5. "And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, 'Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that's a bad one. So I'm like, 'No more. No more abuse.'"

Over the years, the 60-year-old wife to Ozzy hasn't been shy about discussing the nips and tucks she's had done. During her discussion with her fellow Talk cohosts, Osbourne said that the problems she's experienced thanks to her breast implants also influenced her decision to undergo the mastectomy. (The mother and grandmother first spoke about the procedure to Britain's HELLO! magazine.)

"One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach," Osbourne shared. "And one breast was different than the other. I wasn't diagnosed with cancer, but I had the gene and one of my breasts was in a really bad state because of the implant."

Cautioned the former reality star, "Never have [implants] by the way."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharon Osbourne Swears Off Plastic Surgery: "No More Abuse!"