Sharon Osbourne is taking a month-long leave of absence from “The Talk” after collapsing last Friday at her Los Angeles home. A rep for the co-host said Sharon is suffering from “mental and physical fatigue” and “extreme exhaustion.”

“Sharon has been advised and has agreed to take a month hiatus to recover fully from these recent events,” said a rep for Sharon in a statement to People. “Sharon would like to thank everyone at ‘The Talk’ for granting her this time off and to all friends, family and others for their incredible support.”

Back in March, Kelly Osbourne stepped in as guest co-host on “The Talk” saying her mom was in the hospital sick with pneumonia following hernia surgery. “[She] didn’t expect it to be as painful, and then she got pneumonia, so please… send her your well wishes because she really, really is over being sick,” Kelly told the talk show’s audience at the time.

Sharon’s doctors said they feel she returned back to work on “The Talk” too soon after being released from the hospital. So far, Sharon has not publicly commented on her leave of absence, and “The Talk” has not announced who will fill in as co-host.