Sharon Stone's basic instinct: hold onto that man! On Wednesday Jan. 30, the Basic Instinct actress, 54, was spotted in Beverly Hills holding hands with Martin Mica, her Argentinian model boyfriend of eight months. Both casually clad, Stone and Mica were all smiles as they left a medical building.

The happy outing came within hours of media reports that Stone and Mica had ended their May-December romance. Of the rumor, Stone's rep told Us Weekly she had "no comment."

Back in May, the Oscar nominee and her guy hit the sand in Venice Beach, Calif. for a sexy, PDA-packed afternoon -- passionately making out (horizontally!) in the sun, with Mica giving Stone a sensual back massage.

Twice divorced (from TV producer Michael Greenberg and San Francisco editor Phil Bronstein), Stone is mother to three sons: Roan, Laird and Quinn.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharon Stone, 54, Boyfriend Martin Mica, 27, Hold Hands Amid Split Rumors