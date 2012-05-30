Fun in the sun!

Sharon Stone and her Argentinian model boyfriend flirted heavily on the beach in L.A. Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Basic Instinct actress and her 27-year-old beau, Martin Mica, passionately made out while enjoying the nice weather on Venice Beach. The lovebirds got a little frisky when Stone showed off her yoga skills for Mica and he gave her a sensual back massage.

The PDA continued when the couple went for a romantic stroll arm-in-arm along the water.

Stone has recently been sued by her children's former nanny for harassment and wrongful termination.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Stone's rep said, "This is an absurd lawsuit that has been filed by a disgruntled ex-employee who is obviously looking to get money any way she can. After she was terminated approximately one and a half years ago, she filed claims for alleged disability and workers compensation. Now, she is obviously looking for another opportunity to cash in."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharon Stone, 54, Makes Out With Beau Martin Mica, 27, During Steamy Beach Date!