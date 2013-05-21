Sharon Stone is 55 -- but you'd never know it from looking at her. More than two decades after she flashed audiences as serial killer Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct, the Lovelace actress is still wowing movie fans with her sexy style and enviable figure.

PHOTOS: More stars at Cannes

Hitting the red carpet on Tuesday, May 21, for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the HBO Liberace biopic, Behind the Candelabra -- starring her Basic Instinct costar Michael Douglas as the late, great pianist -- Stone stole the show in a revealing cobalt blue gown. The daring dress, which featured a low back and plunging neckline, showcased the stunning star's incredible physique and considerable cleavage.

The Casino Academy Award nominee worked the crowd like a pro, waving and blowing kisses to fans and photographers, even as she risked a possible nip slip. And if the gown wasn't enough to grab people's attention, the bling certainly was: Stone paired her risque frock with a dazzling multi-strand necklace of what appeared to be diamonds and emeralds.

PHOTOS: The most controversial celeb dresses ever

The rest of the actress' look was fairly basic, ensuring that all eyes were on her youthful figure. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and kept her makeup fresh and natural.

PHOTOS: Ageless A-listers

Stone has never let her age cramp her style. A few years ago, when she was 51, the mother of three posed topless for French magazine Paris Match. And speaking about her bold personality in More magazine in 2010, she compared herself to a "Prohibition-era flapper."

"I'm like a juke-joint hussy," she quipped. "Shamelessness is closer to godliness. You have to put shame down."

Tell Us: What do you think of Sharon Stone's cleavage-baring red-carpet look?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharon Stone Flashes Major Cleavage in Plunging Dress at Cannes: Pictures