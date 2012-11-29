NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Captain James T. Kirk will be on hand when the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise is officially retired.

A publicist for William Shatner tells the Daily Press (http://bit.ly/TtShbw ) that the actor will attend the ship's inactivation ceremony Saturday at Naval Station Norfolk. Shatner is scheduled to perform Friday in Newport News.

Shatner played Kirk at the helm of the starship Enterprise in the "Star Trek" television series and several movies.

The world's first-nuclear powered aircraft carrier returned to Norfolk from its final deployment earlier this month. Saturday's inactivation will be its last public ceremony.