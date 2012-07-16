Wedding bells will be ringing very soon for Shawn Ashmore and Dana Renee Wasdin.

Not only are the X-Men star and the producer engaged, but they have been for a while and will be getting married at the end of the month, a rep for the actor confirms to Us Weekly.

Ashmore met Wasdin while filming the thriller Frozen in 2010, on which she worked as an Assistant Director. Currently, she serves as a Creative Executive for Darkwood Productions, the company that co-produces AMC's The Walking Dead.

Last week, the actor and Wasdin weren't shy about showing their affection for one another during Comic-Con. "They are a cute couple," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "They were together all during Comic-Con."

In addition to spending some quality time with his love, Ashmore kept busy at the San Diego convention, promoting his new show The Following alongside costar Kevin Bacon.

