Guess who’s coming back to Wisteria Lane!Shawn Pyfrom will reprise his role as Bree’s (Marcia Cross) troubled son Andrew in an upcoming episode of Desperate Housewives’ eighth and final season. While TV Guide reports that he will reemerge with “a big announcement,” further details of his return are unavailable.

The actor, 25, who began his run on the show in 2004, most recently appeared as a guest star last season -- when he admitted to Carlos (Ricardo Chavira) that he was driving the car that hit and ultimately killed his mother.

Pyfrom joins fellow Desperate Housewives alums Dana Delany (Katherine Mayfair), Kyle MacLachlan (Orson Hodge) and Andrea Bowen (Julie Mayer) who will also return to the show ahead of its May finale.

