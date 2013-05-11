This time around, the "A" is for amazing -- amazing bod, that is! Shay Mitchell, 26, appears on the cover of Self magazine's June issue, rocking a bright orange tank and brightly-colored tie-dye bikini bottoms.

Pairing her beach-ready attire with two simple necklaces, stacked colorful beaded bracelets and her long hair flowing, the Pretty Little Liars actress looks a mix of athletic and trendy.

"So excited about my new Self magazine cover for June!" Shay tweeted on May 9, adding of the shoot, "Such a fun day."

Sharing a few personal photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram page, Shay looked like she was having a total blast -- posing with a huge blue pool float and a metallic-colored beach ball while wearing an aqua-colored fringe suit.

Indeed, Mitchell's workout philosophy doesn't seem to be a drag. She's told Us Weekly in the past that she exercises with a personal trainer and enjoys the simple "natural high" she gets from burning off calories.

"I feel so good after a workout," she explained. "Any time that you can be alone with yourself is really important."

And best of all, the Canadian-born actress said that her fitness regimen doesn't involve any extreme dieting.

"I am a foodie," she told Us. "I'm not afraid to say it. I'm a huge pasta and pizza lover. I can eat those every single day."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shay Mitchell Flaunts Bikini Bod on Self Magazine Cover