NEW YORK (AP) -- The intense Swedish equestrian film "She Monkeys" and the poetic California documentary "Bombay Beach" have taken top honors at the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Lisa Aschan's "She Monkeys" has won the best narrative feature award. The film follows the competitiveness between two teenage girls on a young women's equestrian acrobatics team.

"Bombay Beach" has won best documentary feature. It's a stylized film about the unusual characters living in the California desert by the Salton Sea. Directed by Alma Har'el, it features music by Bob Dylan and Beirut.

Shami Bizimana has won best actor for his performance in "Grey Matter." Carice van Houten has won best actress for her performance in "Black Butterflies."

The awards were announced at a ceremony Thursday night. The festival runs through Sunday.

Online:

Tribeca Film Festival: http://www.tribecafilm.com