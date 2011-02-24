LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Charlie Sheen is returning to work, putting the top-rated TV comedy "Two and a Half Men" back into production.

Spokesman Stan Rosenfield said Sheen plans to be on the set Tuesday. Production will begin the day before, with taping set to resume March 4, series producer Warner Bros. Television said Thursday.

Four episodes are expected to be completed for this season, the studio said. That would leave the series four short of the 24 episodes that were planned.

The CBS comedy went on hiatus last month after Sheen sought rehab for undisclosed reasons after a recent tumultuous period in his checkered life, including three hospitalizations in three months.

In an interview last week, Sheen acknowledged that he has had problems, but insisted he was ready to return to work.