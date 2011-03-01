NEW YORK (AP) -- Charlie Sheen says that after his two young sons were removed from his house overnight, he's "very calm and focused" but ready to fight to get them back.

Interviewed live on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday, Sheen confirmed the nearly 2-year-old twins, Bob and Max, were removed after a court order was granted to his estranged wife, Brooke Mueller, who is their mother.

Mueller is claiming the youngsters shouldn't be raised in that environment, where Sheen lives with his two "goddess" girlfriends and where partying that Sheen has described as "epic" has taken place.

The star of CBS' "Two and a Half Men" appealed on camera to Mueller "to reach out to me" to discuss the situation.

He said he doesn't know where the boys were taken.