CHICAGO (AP) -- This time, Charlie Sheen got a standing ovation before and after his show.

Fifty-five-year-o ld Ellen Olson of Elmwood Park said Sheen interacted with the audience, making it funny.

After being heckled and booed in Detroit, Charlie Sheen changed up his road show for his second stop, using a talk show-style format with an interviewer asking the actor questions about his life.

The changes seemed to help. Unlike in Detroit, audience members weren't leaving in droves Sunday and seemed more receptive to the actor.

As in Detroit, Sheen received a standing ovation when he took to the stage at the historic 3,600-seat Chicago Theatre. Some audience members chanted "Detroit sucks."

During the show, Sheen smoked cigarettes and answered questions from a master of ceremonies, talking about his marriages, his career and his life with the women he calls his "goddesses."

"They have not disallowed me everything that makes me happy. Period. The end," Sheen said of the former porn star and an actress who live with him.

Sheen also had some snappy comebacks for the interviewer.

Asked how many times he had been married, he said, "Seven-thousand. That's why I'm broke."

Asked why he's "paid for sex" in the past, Sheen responded, "Because I had millions to blow. I ran out of things to buy."

Early on, Sheen urged the crowd in an obscenity-laced statement "not to become (expletive) Detroit tonight. Let's show Detroit how it's (expletive) done.

Before the show, audience members said they had low expectations based on what they heard and read about the inaugural performance in Sheen's "My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option" tour.

"We figured we'd try it out and see what happens, and if it's bad, we'll leave," said Katie Iglehart, 23, of Chicago, who was attending the show with a friend.

Sheen's Detroit show began with thunderous applause but ended 70 minutes later. In between, Sheen tried to appease his audience with rants, a rapper and a question and answer session, ultimately concluding the first show was "an experiment."

Some fans predicted a premature end for the monthlong trek.

"No way" the show makes it through all the dates, said Bob Orlowski, a lawyer from Plymouth, Mich., who watched with six clients in a suite.

"He's not suited for this," said Orlowski, 46. "It wasn't funny."

Sheen's publicist, Larry Solters, declined to comment. Sheen, 45, reappeared after the house lights went up to thank the hundreds who remained.

It wasn't clear when the former "Two and a Half Men" star lost the audience, but there were many awkward moments.

Sheen, known for his wild partying and rampant drug use, said he thought Detroit would be a good place to tell some stories about crack cocaine. The remark prompted loud, immediate boos.

At another point, Sheen showed a short film he wrote, directed and produced years ago called "RPG." He sat in the front row to watch the flick, which starred a much younger Johnny Depp. Again, more boos.

But the show actually started off with a bang.

After a video montage of movie clips — Sheen in "Wall Street" and "Platoon" set to a guitar solo from Sheen friend Rob Patterson — the star emerged to raucous applause and a standing ovation. The cheering increased as the goddesses took the stage.

When the goddesses locked lips in front of him, Sheen smirked. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand.

"I don't see a single empty seat," he said.

That quickly changed.

As the showed bogged down, an audience member booed, prompting Sheen to reply, "I've already got your money, dude."

Things only got worse.

Sheen has made headlines in recent years as much for his drug use, failed marriages, custody disputes and run-ins with the police, as for his acting. Martin Sheen has compared his son's struggle with addiction to a cancer patient's struggle for survival.

In August, the wayward star pleaded guilty in Aspen, Colo., to misdemeanor third-degree assault after a Christmas Day altercation with his third wife, Brooke Mueller. The couple have since finalized their divorce.

Sheen's behavior, which included lashing out at "Two and a Half Men" producer Chuck Lorre, finally became too much for Warner Bros. Television, which fired him March 7.

Sheen fired back with a $100 million lawsuit and all-out media assault in which he informed the world about his standing as a "rock star from Mars" with "Adonis DNA."

Associated Press writers Mike Householder and Jeff Karoub contributed to this report.