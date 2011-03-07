Sheen heading to court to win back custody of his twins
Charlie Sheen is heading to court on Tuesday in a bid to win back custody of his twin sons, who were taken from him last week by police after his estranged wife, Brooke Mueller, won a restraining order against him, saying he had threatened her life.
Sheen will be in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday unless he can reach a deal with Mueller before midnight on Monday.
The couple have been in settlement talks since late last week, with Sheen at one point announcing a deal had been struck, but that fell apart on Friday because of the actor's breach of a confidentiality agreement during a media blitz.
