Charlie Sheen is heading to court on Tuesday in a bid to win back custody of his twin sons, who were taken from him last week by police after his estranged wife, Brooke Mueller, won a restraining order against him, saying he had threatened her life.

RadarOnline.com cameras captured the emotional moment when Sheen handed over the kids.

Sheen will be in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday unless he can reach a deal with Mueller before midnight on Monday.

The couple have been in settlement talks since late last week, with Sheen at one point announcing a deal had been struck, but that fell apart on Friday because of the actor's breach of a confidentiality agreement during a media blitz.

