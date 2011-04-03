CHICAGO (AP) -- Charlie Sheen has taken the stage in Chicago less than 24 hours after getting heckled and booed during his road show's opening performance in Detroit.

Sheen received a standing ovation Sunday night in Chicago. The crowd cheered when the curtain opened and revealed a smoking Sheen. Some in the crowd chanted "Detroit sucks."

People who lined up outside the historic 3,600-seat Chicago Theatre before the show said they had low expectations after what they heard about Sheen's performance Saturday night.

Sheen was heckled, booed and eventually abandoned by the crowd at his inaugural stage show. Many audience members in Detroit chanted "refund" and headed for the exits even before the show abruptly ended.