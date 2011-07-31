Though their split-up was less than amicable, Charlie Sheen gave props to his ex-wife Denise Richards' memoir Friday tweeting, "Never thought I'd say it… but loved it D..! xo c."

Richards chose not to dish on the details of her 2006 divorce from Sheen when she penned "The Real Girl Next Door."

"I also didn't want to be disrespectful to [Charlie] and what our marriage was," Richards told "Access Hollywood" last week. "I also included a lot of good times and good memories."

And in return, Sheen took to Twitter telling Richards, "Your book rocks!!" He also did Richards a big favor by linking to "The Real Girl Next Door" page on Amazon.

The couple have two daughters from their four-year marriage.