ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- Actor Charlie Sheen's former wife has received a deferred judgment in a drug case in Aspen, Colo., meaning her record will be cleared if she lives up to terms of a one-year probation.

Brooke Mueller pleaded guilty in March to felony drug possession of four grams or less of cocaine. The charge stemmed from her arrest Dec. 3 after another woman reported being assaulted at a nightclub.

Mueller's spokesman confirms that terms of a sentence handed down Monday bar Mueller from drinking alcohol while she is on probation. She also must submit to random urine tests.

Sheen and Mueller divorced last year. Sheen was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her in 2009. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and completed his probation in 2010.