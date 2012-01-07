ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- Attorneys for Charlie Sheen's ex-wife have prevailed in keeping a celebrity-news website from airing her appearance in a Colorado courtroom on drug and assault charges.

The Aspen Times reports that a Pitkin County judge has denied a request from TMZ to air the Jan. 23 proceeding for Brooke Mueller ( http://goo.gl/wsjmI). District Judge Gail Nichols said the live courtroom feed would "unduly detract from the solemnity, decorum and dignity of the court."

TMZ petitioned the court last month to access Mueller's first court appearance, where she is to answer to a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor assault offense. Aspen police arrested the 34-year-old on Dec. 3 after a woman reported being assaulted at a nightclub.

Sheen and Mueller divorced last year.

———

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/