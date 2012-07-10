Shenae Grimes bagged herself a hottie!

The 90210 actress, 22, has been quietly dating British model and singer/guitarist Josh Beech, a source tells Us Weekly. The pair have been together for several months.

Up until recently, Grimes had been filming the movie Empire State in New Orleans with Liam Hemsworth, 22, Emma Roberts, 21, and Nikki Reed, 24; production is currently underway in Queens, New York. "Back in NYC for the night," Beech tweeted July 8. He then messaged Grimes, telling her: "I'll come see ya soon, babe."

In addition to modeling for brands including Burberry, Just Cavalli and Levi's 501 Jeans, Beech also designs a line of T-shirts with his pal Sam Kent.

Grimes -- who dated Canadian actor Ethan Rapoport-Cole on-and-off until 2009 -- will reprise her role as Annie Wilson when Season 5 of 90210 premieres this fall on The CW.

