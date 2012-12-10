Nothing says "I'm engaged!" quite like a celebratory ice cream sundae, with a little bling up top.

Shenae Grimes, who confirmed her engagement to British model and musician Josh Beech late last week, enjoyed a sweet treat while out on the town in Santa Monica, Calif. Friday Dec. 7, flashing her impressive sparkler as she and her new fiance strolled along the Santa Monica Pier.

Bundled up in a tan fringe coat, the petite actress dug into her frozen treat while Beech opted for a cold drink during their sunny outing.

The 90210 star, 23, and Beech, 24, began dating this past spring, and sources tell Us that her British beau just couldn't wait to make their love a lasting one.

"Josh couldn't see himself being engaged with anyone else, so he asked her and she is over the moon about it," a friend told Us of the happy occasion. "They fell for each other hard and since they've met, they talk non-stop."

"If they're not around each other, they're texting, calling and tweeting back and forth all the time."

Grimes excitedly posted to her official website Friday after Us Weekly first broke the news.

"Thanks for all the congratulations everyone, I'm a very happy lady indeed and all the warm wishes are well appreciated!" she wrote. "We plan to keep our special day very private and we hope everyone can respect that. Thanks for the love, right back atcha!"

The CW actress was previously linked to fellow Canadian Ethan Rapport-Cole and her 90210 costar Adam Gregory.

