As one chapter ends, another begins! Three days before the series finale of 90210 airs on The CW, the show's star Shenae Grimes tied the knot with model and musician Josh Beech just outside of London on Friday, May 10, Us Weekly can confirm. "Huge day," Beech tweeted hours before the non-religious ceremony. Grimes later tweeted a picture of her black wedding dress and added, "I now pronounce you Mr. and Mrs. Beech!"

The low-key event took place at a countryside tudor manor, where a source says Grimes walked down the aisle to a less-than-traditional nuptial soundtrack: house music!

In March, Beech told Us they were both looking for an intimate venue. "It'll be small -- close friends and family," said the groom, who also runs the fashion and accessories line Cut & Run London.

Grimes, 23, and Beech, 26, began dating in the spring of 2012. The "Heavy Breathing" singer proposed to the Degrassi vet in December, and the lovebirds got complementary tattoos in February. According to a source, Grimes traveled to her beau's hometown of London in mid-April to finalize their wedding details.

With 90210 ending its five-season run on May 13, Grimes is looking to explore other career opportunities. "I'm going to delve into things I've been kind of exploring for the past couple of years in the fashion world," said the star, who previously interned for Teen Vogue and Canada's Fashion Television. "I'm going to do that more heavily. And [Josh and I] really want to collaborate on more things in the future. We're starting to plant those seeds now." Earlier this week, Beech released an EP, We Are the Masters of Our Fate.

