Shenae Grimes ties the knot with Josh Beech in a black wedding dress, Mark Ruffalo opens up about younger brother Scott's murder, and the Real Housewives of New York City demand raises: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Friday, May 10 in the roundup!

1. Breaking News: Shenae Grimes Wedding: 90210 Star Marries Josh Beech

As one chapter ends, another begins! Three days before the series finale of 90210 airs on The CW, the show's star Shenae Grimes tied the knot with model and musician Josh Beech just outside of London on Friday, May 10, Us Weekly can confirm. "Huge day," Beech tweeted hours before the non-religious ceremony. Grimes later tweeted a picture of her black wedding dress and added, "I now pronounce you Mr. and Mrs. Beech!"

2. Mark Ruffalo Opens Up About the Murder of His Younger Brother Scott

Mark Ruffalo has more than paid his dues to get to where he is in Hollywood now -- another Avengers movie in the works, and an action-packed flick with Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman set to release this summer. But the actor tells the June issue of Men's Journal that he couldn't have made it this far without the support of his late, younger brother Scott, a married hairdresser.

3. Sarah Michelle Gellar Was "Annoyed" Doing Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Says Alyson Hannigan

When Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end in 2003, the cast was ready to say goodbye. The popular series, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, ended after seven seasons, and costar Alyson Hannigan says Gellar had grown tired of being on the show at that point. Hannigan, who played sidekick-turned-witch Willow Rosenberg, appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 8, and revealed behind-the-scenes secrets about the show while playing "Plead the Fifth" with host Andy Cohen.

4. Kate Upton's Vogue Cover: Model Wears Bathing Suit, Fights Back "Fat" Comments

It's not always easy being -- as Vogue puts it -- "the hottest supermodel on Earth." Gracing the cover of the preeminent fashion magazine for the first time, Kate Upton, 20, looked gorgeous showing off her famous bod clad in a floral-printed bathing suit, her blonde hair teased up into tousled waves. In the interview, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model spoke candidly about the struggles of having curves while living in the size-0 supermodel world.

5. Real Housewives of New York City Cast Demands Raises, Could Be Fired

The Real Housewives of New York City cast's latest drama is happening off-camera. According to TMZ and The New York Post's Page Six, cast members LuAnn de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Aviva Drescher, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Heather Thomson have rejected individual contract offers to appear on Season 6. The six women have reportedly banded together and demanded large pay raises for everyone.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shenae Grimes Weds Josh Beech, Mark Ruffalo Opens Up About Younger Brother's Murder: Top 5 Stories of Today