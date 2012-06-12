NEW YORK (AP) -- Cybill Shepherd, John Stamos, Kristin Davis and Elizabeth Ashley are set to get political — they're joining the cast of "Gore Vidal's The Best Man."

They will replace Candice Bergen, Angela Lansbury, Eric McCormack and Kerry Butler in the Tony Award-nominated play.

Producers said Tuesday that Shepherd, Stamos and Davis will start July 10, and Ashley will begin July 24. Original stars James Earl Jones, John Larroquette and Jefferson Mays will remain.

Set in Philadelphia during a fictional 1960 national convention, the play pits two candidates vying for the presidential nomination and sees how far they will go to win.

The play has been extended twice since it opened April 1. It will close on Sept. 9 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

———

Online: http://www.thebestmanonbroadway.com