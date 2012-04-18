After four seasons on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield is saying bye-bye to Bravo.

Appearing alongside NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey on the primetime hit, Whitfield, 42, tells Wetpaint.com she is now a "free agent."

PHOTOS: Reality TV bombshells

"After four solid seasons of helping Bravo build the show into its most successful Housewives franchise, I have decided to leave," Whitfield told Wetpaint, which first reported her departure. "The direction the show is going in is no longer a fit for my lifestyle. I'm tired of the fighting and the cattiness."

VIDEO: Sheree feuds with NeNe over money

The ex-wife of former NFL star Bob Whitfield, the mom of three argues that she is just plain over the behavior that has now become commonplace on the series.

PHOTOS: Hellish Housewives romances

"I want to be part of something that empowers and inspires women to not only be healthy, but to treat themselves with respect," says Whitfield, who helms her own clothing line She by Sheree. "I wish the rest of the women the best of luck. I'm thrilled to say I'm now a free agent and am already fielding offers."

Tell Us: Will you miss Sheree on the Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly